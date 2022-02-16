The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $925.86

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 925.86 ($12.53) and traded as low as GBX 847.01 ($11.46). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 855 ($11.57), with a volume of 99,023 shares.

The company has a market cap of £806.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 925.86.

In related news, insider Keith Falconer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.56) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,836.27). Also, insider Simon Davis acquired 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.92) per share, with a total value of £4,960.03 ($6,711.81).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

