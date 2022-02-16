The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.75

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 3185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.28) to GBX 4,550 ($61.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,282.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

