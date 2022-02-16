The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Trading Down 0.3%

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.66) and last traded at GBX 644 ($8.71). Approximately 179,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 225,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 646 ($8.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a current ratio of 58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 634.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

