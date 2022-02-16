The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.010-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.