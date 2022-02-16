The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,163 shares of company stock valued at $22,730,408. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.99. 15,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,124. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.28 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.94.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

