The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.56% of First Bancorp worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 52,757.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

FNLC stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

