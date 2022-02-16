The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 231,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Bancshares has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

