The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 40.3% in January

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE GCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

