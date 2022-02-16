The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE GUT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,343. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 242,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 30,314 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 856,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

