The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
NYSE GUT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,343. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
