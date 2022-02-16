The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €166.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €166.00 ($188.64) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($197.73) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.38 ($184.52).

ML stock traded down €5.05 ($5.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €139.70 ($158.75). The company had a trading volume of 721,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €140.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

