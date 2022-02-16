The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $75.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. 114,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 115,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $8,917,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

