The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 66,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,440. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.