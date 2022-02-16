The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,093 ($14.79) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($14.72). 93,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 101,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,084 ($14.67).

The firm has a market cap of £812.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

