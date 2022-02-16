The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,665 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Home Depot worth $301,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

HD traded down $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $346.73. 51,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.69 and a 200-day moving average of $363.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

