The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.51 on Wednesday, hitting $346.75. 57,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

