The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,811,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,598,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,625,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

