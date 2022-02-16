The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

