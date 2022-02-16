The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 6,500 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KE were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $598,000.

BEKE opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

Several analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

