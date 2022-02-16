The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 17,594 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth $41,814,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $56,687,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Beauty Health stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.