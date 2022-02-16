The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth $241,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

