The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

