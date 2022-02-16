The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cactus by 15.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cactus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Cactus stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

