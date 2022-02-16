The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International stock opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.