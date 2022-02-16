The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 210,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

NYSE AEL opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

