The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 433,325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 850,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 231,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

