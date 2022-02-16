The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $262.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.03. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

