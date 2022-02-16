The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,121 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

