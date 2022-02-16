The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

