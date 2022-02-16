The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.12 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 477,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after buying an additional 216,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

