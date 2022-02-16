The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Medifast worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MED. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

MED opened at $190.80 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.06 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

