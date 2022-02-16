The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Forward Air worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 662.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 25.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,021 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

