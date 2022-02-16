The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

