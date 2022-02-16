The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,388,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

