The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of PIPR opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $103.39 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.