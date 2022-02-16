The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.21 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,937 shares of company stock worth $10,052,863.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

