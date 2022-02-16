The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

