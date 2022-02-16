The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 159,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

