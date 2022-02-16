The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,375 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

