The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,423 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after buying an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stepan by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

