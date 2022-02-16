The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,600 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

