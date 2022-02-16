The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,082 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.95.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

