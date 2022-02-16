The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,158 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

