The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,260 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SPX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,297 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.