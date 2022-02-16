The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,500 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.55. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

