The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,038 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $160,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 338,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

