The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 515 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $286.41 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

