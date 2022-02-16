The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,755 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of O-I Glass worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 592,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 298,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

