The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 793 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $609,405. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.91 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

