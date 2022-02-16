The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,330 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after buying an additional 448,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 878,971 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.15, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

