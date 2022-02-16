The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.